Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Arlington Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 12.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $23,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.79. 197,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,002. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

