Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Trimmed by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,159,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.32. 634,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,947. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

