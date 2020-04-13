Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 13.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $49,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,905,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,538,000 after buying an additional 111,168 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 779,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after purchasing an additional 331,715 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 126,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $34.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15.

