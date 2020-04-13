Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

