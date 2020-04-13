Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $224.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

