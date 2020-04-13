Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Cut by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

