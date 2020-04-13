Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $109.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $117.59.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

