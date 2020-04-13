Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

