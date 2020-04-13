Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

