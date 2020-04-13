Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

