Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5,951.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.