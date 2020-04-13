Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.64 on Monday, reaching $252.03. 4,842,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day moving average of $280.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

