Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000.

VTEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,376. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

