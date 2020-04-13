Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is HT Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 619.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.2% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

