Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.