Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is VERITY Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 14.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.71. 5,772,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

