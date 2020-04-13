Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

VTI traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

