Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 24.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $89,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $137.87 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

