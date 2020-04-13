Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is First United Bank Trust’s 3rd Largest Position

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.09. 63,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,524. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

