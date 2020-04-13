Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $162.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day moving average is $147.40. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $76,920.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,812 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after buying an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,986,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.