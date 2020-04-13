Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

VEEV stock opened at $162.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $306,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,812 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,439,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,800,000 after buying an additional 4,482,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24,931.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,701,000 after buying an additional 3,995,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,357,000 after buying an additional 2,300,472 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,081,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

