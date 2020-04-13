Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE:VTR opened at $33.80 on Monday. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,709,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

