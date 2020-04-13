Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.52. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,413,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Veoneer by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Veoneer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,381 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

