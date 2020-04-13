Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $423,015.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,101 shares of company stock worth $1,281,240. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

