Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0026

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $42.20 million and $563,555.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00597725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000824 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008565 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,226,741,543 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Coindeal, Graviex, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bitbns, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

