VeriME Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VeriME

VME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

