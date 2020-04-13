Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $312,076.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,678,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,289 shares of company stock worth $488,611. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 362,290 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,861,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after buying an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 332,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,893. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

