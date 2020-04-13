Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $7.11 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $7.11 or 0.00105124 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, Fatbtc, HitBTC and Mercatox. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $15.28 million and $2,786.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02738109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LATOKEN, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.