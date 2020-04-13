VERITY Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.4% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.62. 6,448,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,528,078. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

