VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $10.32 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.0% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.07. 5,785,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

