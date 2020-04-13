VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,382 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,023 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

SCHX traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.24. 3,302,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,517. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

