VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 226,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,522. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

