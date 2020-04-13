VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $3.05 Million Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.1% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEFA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period.

Shares of HEFA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.92. 511,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

