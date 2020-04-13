VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $7.15 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,534 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 9.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 69,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

