VERITY Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 103,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 27,992 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 270,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 98,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 780,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,626. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

