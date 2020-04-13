VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 46,044 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,044 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

USMV traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $57.90. 7,938,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

