Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Decreased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.44 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

