Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to post sales of $11.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Veru reported sales of $6.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $45.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $50.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.60 million, with estimates ranging from $45.21 million to $59.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 507,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 96,528 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Veru has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $217.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

