VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

VFC stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08. VF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VF will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of VF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of VF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of VF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 36,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

