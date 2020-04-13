ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,541,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,951,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

