ViacomCBS (VIAC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) recently:

4/9/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/3/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $58.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $47.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/25/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

2/24/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $59.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

2/18/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

ViacomCBS stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. acquired 16,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

