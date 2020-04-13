Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $16.50

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIAV. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.