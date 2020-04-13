Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Vicor worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $16,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $5,814,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,717,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $3,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.06 and a beta of 0.62. Vicor Corp has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.03 million. Vicor’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

