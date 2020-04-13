Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) & ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Critical Survey

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get ORION OYJ/ADR alerts:

ORION OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ORION OYJ/ADR and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORION OYJ/ADR 19.06% 29.17% 19.62% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORION OYJ/ADR and Victrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORION OYJ/ADR $1.18 billion 4.48 $224.45 million $0.80 23.31 Victrex $438.54 million 4.77 $148.78 million N/A N/A

ORION OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ORION OYJ/ADR and Victrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORION OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Victrex 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

ORION OYJ/ADR beats Victrex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORION OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs. This segment provides proprietary drugs in the areas of central nervous system, oncology and critical care, and pulmonary care; generic prescription drugs, as well as self-care products, such as non-prescription medicines, basic ointments, and vitamins; proprietary and generic veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as offers contract manufacturing services for APIs. This segment also markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic test systems and tests for diagnosing diseases and monitoring treatment efficacy. Orion Oyj has a strategic alliance with Novan, Inc. to manufacture topical nitric oxide-releasing product candidates; and research collaboration with Fifth Corner Inc. to seek solutions to improve the quality of life of prostate cancer patients. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ORION OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORION OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.