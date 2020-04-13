VIDY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. VIDY has a market cap of $3.68 million and $3.14 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, MXC, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.18 or 0.04374474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

