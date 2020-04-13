Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.71. 2,519,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,655. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

