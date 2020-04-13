Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $114.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,763,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

