Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Clorox makes up 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.07.

CLX traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.67. The company had a trading volume of 654,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,540. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

