Viking Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 60,000 Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,815. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

