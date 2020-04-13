Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,414. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

